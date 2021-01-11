Hindu Mahasabha opens study centre on Nathuram Godse in Gwalior
Gwalior (MP), Jan 11 (ANI): Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has opened a study centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior city on January 10. The study centre is dedicated to Nathuram Godse. This study centre will inform the young generation about aspects of partition of India and spread knowledge on various national leaders. Speaking to ANI, the national vice president of Hindu Mahasabha, Jaiveer Bharadwaj said, “This study centre will inform the young generation about aspects of partition of India and spread knowledge on various national leaders.”