Hindu India is not our aim, spiritual India and world is: Baba Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev reached Madurai to attend the national executive meeting on Tuesday. Ahead of the meeting, in which over 1000 core members from across the country are said to be a part, Baba Ramdev cleared his intentions. He said, "Political situation is very difficult, we can't say who will be next Prime Minister. I'm not focusing on politics, I don't support or oppose anyone. We don't aim to make a communal or Hindu India, we want to make a spiritual India and world."