Hindu Guru Ajay Gautam unhappy with SC's order on Sec 377, terms LGBT community 'sick'
Hindu Guru and founder of Humhindu.com Ajay Gautam critisised Supreme Courts's decision of revisiting Section 377 that criminalizes homosexuality. The SC's verdict will ruin the culture of India, according to Gautam. Terming LGBT community as sick by mentality, he said that the community needs proper treatment. Intervention application will be filed against the verdict after approaching all Shankaracharyas, he added.