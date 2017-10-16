Hindu devotee maintains shrine of Sufi Chandsa Baba in Midnapur

Throughout India, many people from several religious and communal lines promote peace and harmony within their communities. One such exemplar is set up by Chamaat Kumar Setua who built a shrine for a Sufi saint Chandsa Baba to promote camaraderie between Hindus and Muslims. Sufi Saint Chandsa Baba was a renowned figure among the people of Midnapur. It is said that Baba had some magical powers that could heal any wound. The shrine was built in honor of this great Sufi saint after his demise in 1980. People of different faiths, who come here from far flung areas, devote cloth sheets on the shrine of their revered saint as a mark of tribute. It certainly shows the passion that people of India have for different religions practiced in our country and sets a precedent for generations to follow.