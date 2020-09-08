HindiTheriyathuPoda: T-shirts With Slogans Against Hindi Imposition are a Rage in Tamil Nadu

Hindi imposition has been a matter of heated debate between the people from Hindi speaking and non-Hindi speaking states in India. The issue has now taken a digital turn once again with photos of Tamil speakers going viral. In these picture, people can be seen wearing T-shirts that say ‘I am Indian, I don’t speak Hindi.’

On September 5, actor Shirish Saravanan tweeted a picture of himself with music director Yuvan Shankar Raja. Both of them were wearing T-shirts with slogans against Hindi imposition. The caption read, “Deep in discussion, good things coming our way.”

Deep in discussion , good things coming our way ... ! @thisisysr pic.twitter.com/VSgaNQQNvw — (@actor_shirish) September 5, 2020

Soon after the photograph was posted, it started going viral on social media because of their interesting choice of clothing.

The trend picked up when others also started posting their pictures wearing similar T-shirts.

The hashtag that accompanied most of these pictures was #HindiTheriyathuPoda, which means, ‘Don’t know Hindi.’

Many people also registered their protest against Hindi imposition using the hashtag #HindiTheriyathuPoda and posting memes.

Dear vadakkans, please digest the fact that Hindi is not the national language of India! #TamilSpeakingIndian #HindiTheriyathuPoda pic.twitter.com/JG9XkpW9jX — M.R.Radha (@Rajesh43243703) September 6, 2020

DMK MP Kanimozhi also posted a picture of herself standing with youngsters who were wearing T-shirts that had anti-Hindi imposition slogans printed on them.

The photo was captioned, “A spark is enough to ignite a sentiment. When we printed Tshirts, in the era of blatant Hindi imposition, we didn't know that the youngsters would respond passionately like our forefathers in fighting discriminatory practices. Thank you.” The hashtag #StopHindiImposition was also used in the photo caption.

A spark is enough to ignite a sentiment.When we printed Tshirts, in the era of blatant Hindi imposition,we didn't know that the youngsters would respond passionately like our forefathers in fighting discriminatory practices. Thank you.#ஹிந்தி_தெரியாது_போடா #StopHindiImposition pic.twitter.com/44HHjXuS3d — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) September 6, 2020

In August 2020, Kanimozhi had accused a CISF officer of asking her if she is an Indian when she requested the latter to speak in English or Tamil because she does not understand Hindi.

Youth wing leader of DMK,Udaynidhi Stalin also participated in the trend and registered his resistance against Hindi imposition by posting pictures of himself wearing similar T-shirt that said Hindi TheriyathuPoda. He posted the pictures on Sunday evening.

The T-shirts for sure are taking Tamil Nadu by storm.