Hindi an unbreakable part of Indian culture: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended his wishes on the occasion of "Hindi Diwas" calling the language as an "unbreakable part of Indian culture" adding that Hindi has been working to "unify the whole country" since centuries.

"A country is identified by its border and geography, but its biggest identity is its language. The various languages and dialects of India are its strength as well as a symbol of its unity. In India, which is full of cultural and linguistic diversity, 'Hindi' has been working to unify the whole country for centuries," Shah tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

"Hindi is an unbreakable part of Indian culture. It has been an effective and powerful medium of national unity and identity since the freedom struggle. The greatest strength of Hindi is its scientificness, originality, and simplicity," he added.

The Union Home Minister further said that with the recent implementation of the National Education Policy, along with Hindi, other regional languages would also develop at the same level. "With the new education policy of the Modi government, there will be parallel development of Hindi and other Indian languages," Shah tweeted.

The Home Minister is set to deliver a message to the countrymen on the occasion of Hindi Diwas today.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will deliver a message to the countrymen on the occasion of Hindi Diwas (September 14, 2020), which will be broadcast on Doordarshan's National Channel at 10.30 am," read a release by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Hindi language was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949.

The decision of using Hindi as an official language of India was legalised by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

Hindi is spoken as a native language by 258 million people and is recognised as the fourth most spoken language in the world. (ANI)

