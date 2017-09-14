Hindi, third most spoken language in world: CM Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world. CM Shivraj said that Hindi speakers should learn other languages as well but not at the cost of Hindi. He further added that he was a student of Hindi medium school but despite that he is the Chief Minister of the state from 12 years. He also said that Hindi was the unifying language for the country and had helped bring people of different regions together during India's freedom struggle.