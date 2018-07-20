Hindi poet Gopal Das Neeraj passes away, family mourns death

Famous Hindi poet Gopal Das Neeraj passed away Thursday night at the age of 93. The bereaved family mourned his death. Milind Prabhat, Gopaldas Neeraj's son said, "It's very difficult to rule for so long on Kavi Sammelans. His death has left a huge void in my life, but he will be remembered by everyone. It's a loss for me, but also for the society, nation, and poetic community." His daughter-in-law expressed his sadness and said, "It is a big blow to our family. His will power was so strong that we never though he would leave us so early." While his other son explained his treatment and said, "We had admitted him in Agra's hospital as he was suffering with breathing problem. The doctors advised us to shift him to AIIMS. But here his health deteriorated and he was unable to recover even as the doctors did their best." Gopal Das Neeraj suffered a head injury for which he was admitted in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).