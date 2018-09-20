Himalayan foothills witness India-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'

The 14th edition of joint India-US military training 'Yudh Abhyas' is underway at foothills of Himalayas at Chaubatia in Uttarakhand's Almora. Gunfire and drills by two of the world's strongest armies have taken over the scenic region. The combine exercise aims to practice anti-insurgency operations under United Nations (UN) mandate. The Armies are getting acquainted with each other's defence technology and techniques. It is a major bilateral defence cooperation endeavor between two countries. The joint exercise will conclude on September 29.