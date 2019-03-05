Himachal's Raj Bhawan preserves heritage of Shimla agreement with hope to get peace in region

The Governor's house of Himachal Pradesh has safeguarded the heritage and chronicle of Shimla agreement with a hope to get peace in the region. The Raj Bhawan is in Shimla and has preserved the history and heritage of 47 years old packed signed between Union of India and Islamic Republic of Pakistan immediately after the 1971 war. The Shimla agreement was signed between the President of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This building safeguards the important fact of historical events. The Raj Bhawan authorities has kept the table, the flags of two Nations ,chairs, pictures and other material used during the pact in 1972. The retired Brigadier of Indian Army and Kargil war Hero Brigadier Khushal Thakur said, ''This agreement was signed in 1972 between the President of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi immediately after 1971 war''.