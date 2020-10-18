Himachal reports 181 new COVID-19 cases

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): As many as 181 new COVID-19 cases and 104 recoveries were reported from Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday.

The number of positive cases in the state now stands at 8,965, including 950 active cases and 5,928 recoveries.

So far, 70 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus.

Meanwhile, India reported 61,871 new COVID-19 cases and 1,033 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the national COVID-19 count to 74,94,552, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Sunday.

This includes 7,83,311 active cases, 65,97,210 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,14,031 deaths. (ANI)