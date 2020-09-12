Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally stands at 8,848

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh on Saturday reported 64 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall count to 8,848 cases, said the state health department.

As per the bulletin, 70 recoveries were reported today, taking the overall recoveries to 5,894. There are 2,867 active cases in the state.

Seventy people have succumbed to the virus in the state so far and 15 patients have migrated.

With 97,570 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in India -- the highest spike in new cases in the last 24 hours -- the national coronavirus cases tally has gone beyond the 46 lakh mark, the central government said on Saturday.

The current death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 77,472 after 1,201 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

