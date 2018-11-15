Himachal Pradesh set to receive heavy snowfall in coming days

Snowfall warnings were issued by Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) in hill states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. India Meteorological Department (IMD) of Himachal Pradesh declared the season of winters in the state starting from November 15. Regions of Himachal have started witnessing snowfall which is set to increase in the coming days. The Meteorological Centre of Shimla predicted the minimum temperature at 8 degree Celsius and maximum temperature at 19 degree Celsius, with partly cloudy sky.