Himachal Pradesh elections to be held on Nov 9, counting on Dec 18: EC

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced that the elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 9, 2017 and the counting of votes will be done on December 18. Chief Election Commissioner A. K. Joti said that the model code of conduct for political parties for their election campaign will start from today. He said Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system will be used in the state assembly elections.