Himachal Pradesh: Drunken Man Kills 21-Year-Old Younger Brother, Arrested

A man was arrested by police for killing his 21 year old younger brother with a sharp weapon under the influence of alcohol in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

According to the information, a fight started between the two brothers in Kangra’s National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) near Chheb village, and this became the reason for the murder. Rohit, a resident of Jharkhand, had come to eat food at elder sister Neelam’s house. Meanwhile, there was a fight between elder brother Vikash and Rohit. Vikash attacked Rohit with a sharp weapon. The incident took place at around 5:30pm on Tuesday.

The Kangra police reached the spot as soon as they came to know about this incident in NIFT. DSP Sunil Rana started investigating the case. The deceased’s sisters Usha and Neelam said that both the brothers have been living there for the last three years, and the deceased brother lived with the sisters. Vikash, who was accused of murder, rarely came to their house. When both the sisters had gone out for some work on Tuesday, he came drunk and started arguing with his younger brother.

It is being said that after the argument he attacked him with a sharp weapon, in which Rohit suffered serious injuries and died. Police have started the investigation by taking the dead body into custody and arrested Vikash.

