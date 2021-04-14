Himachal Cong MLA’s Video Shared as Nepal MP Criticising PM Modi

A video of a politician criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral with a claim that the said politician was a Nepalese MP and Modi had been a subject of discussion in the Nepal Parliament.

However, we found that the politician in the viral video was Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi from Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur. The video was posted on 17 March on the official Facebook account of the Indian National Congress – Himachal Pradesh.

CLAIM

The viral video was shared with a sarcastic caption that read in Hindi, “नेपाल के सांसद महोदय मोदी जी की तारीफ के कशीदे पढ़ते

बहुत छवी है विश्व में भारत के पीएम की

शर्म से सिर झुक गया”

[Translation: Nepal's MP reading praises of PM Modi. The PM of India is known around the world. Our heads hang in shame.]

Posts with the same caption were shared by several Facebook users, which can be found here and here.

An archive of the post can be found here.

In this video, the politician can be seen discussing PM Modi’s foreign visits, foreign policies, economic policies, unemployment, and the money spent during former United States President Donald Trump’s visit to India.

The same video was also shared on Twitter, archives of which can be found here, here and here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

Using the InVID Google Chrome Extension, we extracted keyframes from the viral video and ran a reverse image search on some of the frames. While going through the search results, we came across the original video posted on the official Facebook account of the Indian National Congress – Himachal Pradesh.

The video description when translated from Hindi says, “Listen to Kinnaur Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi talking about the great Prime Minister of the country.”

Negi, too, uploaded a longer version of his speech on his Facebook page.

The video was also posted on the YouTube channel of Hindustan Live, an online Hindi news portal.

A link to the video can be found here.

“Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi gave a brilliant speech in Himachal Pradesh Vidhan on privatisation. Jagat Singh Negi Targeted the Modi government for selling government companies. The Congress MLA opposed privatization in the Modi government,” read the description of the video.

Negi is a two-time MLA from Kinnaur and was the Deputy Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Assembly from 2013-17.

Evidently, a video of Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi’s speech in Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly was shared on the internet with a false claim that a Nepalese leader criticised PM Modi.

