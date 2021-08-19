Himachal CM slams Congress over objection to BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra, says its leaders 'frustrated'

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Photo/ANI)

Shimla(Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday slammed Congress over its objection to BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra and said that the Opposition party is going through difficult times and their leaders are frustrated.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur thanked the BJP central leadership for the drive in which ministers who were recently inducted in the Union Cabinet last month will go to their respective regions to seek people's blessings.

The Chief Minister said that Congress is going through difficult times and it is disturbed as the BJP has started going among the people.

"I express my gratitude to the central leadership for undertaking this drive at the national level. The new ministers in the union cabinet will go to their respective regions and they will be facilitated by the party," he said.

"Congress is going through difficult times. They were happy when we were not able to step out due to the COVID-19 situation. They are disturbed when we have started going among the people. That's why Congress leaders are reacting every day, it shows that they are frustrated," he further added.

As many as 43 new ministers have embarked on Jan Ashirwad Yatra as they could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated disruptions by the Opposition.

Through this yatra, the ministers will inform people about the achievements of the BJP-led Central government. (ANI)