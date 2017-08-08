Himachal CM honours woman cricketer Sushma

Shimla, Aug 8 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Tuesday honoured India international woman cricketer Sushma Verma by offering her the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police for her sporting achievements.

She was also offered a cash award of Rs 5 lakh, an official statement said.

Wicketkeeper-batswoman Sushma was a member of the Indian team that reached the final in the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup where they were beaten by England.

She played the best knock of her career against Pakistan during the group stages, helping India win the match.

Thanking the Chief Minister, Sushma said getting a job in the police department was her childhood dream.

Shimla-born Sushma, the first woman cricketer from the hill state to represent India in international cricket, is a success story of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association's residential academy in Dharamsala, around 250 km from the state capital.

The right-hand batswoman made her debut in the Indian cricket team in the 2014 England tour.

--IANS

vg/him/bg