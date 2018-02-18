Himachal CM flags off Electric Taxi Services in Shimla

The state owned Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme of government of India launched electric taxi services. The new services were flagged off by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The new taxi services are pollution free. These vehicles are eco friendly and have zero carbon emissions. However, Only 11 electric vans have been flagged off in Shimla linking local destination from the state secretariat on nine different routes. The government has tried all routes and one vehicle will make ten trips in a day.