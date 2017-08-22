Himachal awaits nod to set up nine trauma centres

Shimla, Aug 22 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh is awaiting the central government's approval to set up nine trauma centres in the state, Health Minister Kaul Singh informed the assembly on Tuesday.

"The establishment of trauma centre needs approval of the government of India. The state action plan for the emergency care via trauma care facilities in nine health institutions has been taken up with the government of India and approval is awaited," he said in a written reply.

The nine health institutions included the Community Health Centre in Nalagarh in Solan district.

Contrary to the minister's assertions, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda had slammed the state government over delay in setting up three trauma centres in medical colleges in Shimla, Tanda and Mandi towns for which Rs 189 crore had been sanctioned.

He told the media that the state was moving at a slow pace over setting up the trauma centres.

Himachal Pradesh has over 300 accident-prone spots and around 3,500 vehicles are involved in accidents every year, say police records.

The police blame buses belonging to the private operators and their "reckless, untrained drivers" for most of the fatal accidents in the state.

Public goods carriers, often from the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, are prohibited from carrying people during religious fairs but the rule is routinely violated.

--IANS

