Hima, Jisna in 400m semis, long-jumper Sreeshankar in final

Tampere (Finland), July 10 (IANS) India's long jumper M. Sreeshankar qualified for the final, while quarter-milers Hima Das and Jisna Mathew advanced to the womens 400 metres semi-finals at the IAAF Under-20 World Championships here on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Hima, who clocked 52.25 seconds with a reaction time of 0.170, was ahead of Stacey-Ann Williams (52.71) of Jamaica who is in the second place while Jisna finished first in Heat 5 with a timing of 54.25 seconds.

In men's long jump event, Sreeshankar finished third in Group B with 7.60 metres, 7.56m and 7.68m jumps in his three attempts respectively.

Among others, it was a bad day for men's shot-putter Ashish Bholothia as he bowed out of the meet, recording his personal best of 18.61 metres in his three attempts.

In the first attempt he threw 16.94m and failed in second attempt. The third attempt saw Ashish throwing his personal best and finishing eighth.

It was end of the road for discuss throwers M. Karuniya and Arpandeep Kaur as the duo finished at the 13th and 11th spot. Karuniya managed to throw 43.96m in the third and final attempt while Karuniya threw 48.17m in her third attempt.

In 1500 metres men, Ankit also bowed out of the meet, finishing 12th in Heat 3. He clocked 04:05:15.

