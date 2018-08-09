Hima inks 2-year deal with IOS

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) India's sprint sensation Hima Das on Thursday joined boxing superstars M.C.Mary Kom and Vijender Singh, Commonwealth Games gold medallists Manika Batra and Mirabai Chanu, to ink a multi-crore two-year exclusive contract with the country's leading sports management group IOS Sports and Entertainment.

Hailing from Dhing village in Assam's Nagaon district, the 18-year-old Hima recently scripted history by winning the gold medal in the women's 400-metre event at the IAAF World U-20 Championships held at Tampere, Finland.

Hima clocked 51.46 seconds in the final at the Ratina Stadium to become the first Indian athlete to win gold in a world championship across all age groups.

For the first time Hima was picked for the national camp by the 400m and 4x100m relay national coach Galina Petrova Bukharina from America this year.

In the national camp, Hima was trained by Galina for 400m and she realized her potential to be a world class winning athlete.

Commenting on her association with IOS, Hima said, "I was looking for a professional sports management group to manage my commercial interests, as I only want to focus on my training and championships. IOS is managing most of India's top sportspersons and I look forward to a great partnership with them."

Welcoming Hima Das to the IOS family, Neerav Tomar, MD & CEO of IOS Sports and Entertainment said: "Hima has tremendous potential and we, as her team behind her, would work towards building her image and looking after her commercial interests."

