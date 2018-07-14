Hima Das's dedication to Bharat Maa inspires the people of India: PM Modi

While addressing the gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Hima Das who won gold medal in women's 400m race at the IAAF U-20 World Athletics Championships. He said, "Commentators at the stadium were also mesmerised that the daughter of India has left everyone behind. When she went up the podium, the National Anthem was played and she cried there, she was dedicated to Bharat Maa. That scene inspires the people of India.