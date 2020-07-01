Hima Das Salutes The 'Real Heroes' on National Doctors Day

Indian sprint star Hima Das took to social media to salute doctors, who she called the 'real heroes' on national doctor's day.

Hima expressed her gratitude for doctors for putting their lives at risk for the well being of all Indians during this coronavirus padnemic.

"I'd like to express my gratitude to the real heroes, our doctors, who are putting their lives at risk for our well being during this crisis," Hima Das shared on Twitter.

In India, the National Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 each year to honour the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was a great physician and also the second Chief Minister of West Bengal.

In India, Doctor's Day is celebrated by the Indian Medical Association, which announces a theme every year