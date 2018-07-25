Hillary Clinton, Colin Powell to guest star on 'Madam Secretary'

Los Angeles, July 25 (IANS) Former US Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton, Colin Powell, and Madeleine Albright will appear in the season five premiere of "Madam Secretary".

They will appear to help the show's secretary of state, Elizabeth McCord, played by Tea Leoni, handle a difficult situation in the show, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The show's social media accounts shared a photograph of the three former secretaries, and their on-screen colleague, beaming at the camera, and the show's creator and executive producer said the experience was 'awe-inspiring'.

"Having three powerhouses of diplomacy agree to come on our show is awe-inspiring and humbling. And that we were able to find a time in their busy schedules when they were all available is a miracle," said executive producer Lori McCreary.

"We are delighted to have these three former secretaries of state be part of our season premiere," said creator and executive producer Barbara Hall.

"It was a privilege to experience their perspectives and discourse both in and behind the scenes."

"Madam Secretary" is a political drama which tells story of McCord, a former CIA analyst who is appointed as the US Secretary of State. The show, aired in India on AXN, also focuses on the personal lives of the characters.

