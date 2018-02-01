Hillary Clinton to attend conclave in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be one of the speakers at the India Today Conclave here in March, organisers said on Thursday.

'The Great Churn - Triumphs and Tribulations' will be the theme of the 17th edition of the conclave, to be held on March 9 and 10, the India Today Conclave organisers said in a statement.

Global thought leaders will converge at the forum to discuss and debate issues from around the world.

Apart from Clinton, speakers will include author Yuval Noah Harari, Uday Kotak, Founder and Chairman, Kotak Mahindra Bank, actor siblings Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, badminton players P.V. Sindhu and Srikanth Kidambi with Chief National Coach for Badminton P. Gopichand, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and lyricist Gulzar.

There will also be Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, designer Naeem Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Patidar leader Hardik Patel and more.

Clinton, as the Democrat candidate, lost out to Donald Trump in the US Presidential election. She has in the past made several visits to India, both as Secretary of State and as the US First Lady. The Clinton Foundation works in villages across India.

