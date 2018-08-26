Hilary Swank doesn't own a TV

Los Angeles, Aug 26 (IANS) Actress Hilary Swank says she doesn't own a television, and feels it is "stupid" of her.

"I don't own a television. So, I'm not an avid television watcher. That's obviously stupid of me because I've been told that television is where all of the great writing is -- where all of these quality shows I would enjoy and should be watching are," Swank said in a statement to IANS.

"I guess it's time to change that and catch up. I have a lot of binge watching to do. I guess that means I will be binge watching television for a decade," she added.

She might not own a television, but when it comes to small screen, Swank has worked on projects like "Growing Pains", "Beverly Hills, 90210", "Mary and Martha" and "Trust".

"Trust", an anthology series on the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, airs in India on Star World.

--IANS

sug/sim