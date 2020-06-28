Hike in Fuel Prices Comes to a Halt After 21 Successive Days

After 21 consecutive days of hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in the metro cities, there was no increase recorded on Sunday.

The price of petrol is Rs 80.38 per litre and diesel is Rs 80.40 per litre in the national capital, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

The prices were increased by Rs 0.25 per litre for petrol and Rs 0.21 per litre for diesel in the national capital on Saturday. The prices in the other metros of Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata remained unchanged as well.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise for 20th Day, Cross Rs 80 in Delhi

Latest Petrol, Diesel Prices in Top Cities:

New Delhi: Petrol ₹80.38; Diesel ₹80.40

Gurgaon: Petrol ₹78.60; Diesel ₹72.68

Mumbai: Petrol ₹87.16; Diesel ₹78.72

Chennai: Petrol ₹83.62; Diesel ₹77.65

Hyderabad: Petrol ₹83.43; Diesel ₹78.57

Bengaluru: Petrol ₹82.99; Diesel ₹76.46

All major oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum have restarted the normal system of daily price reviews in line with costs following an 82-day hiatus.

Also Read: MP: Five Held for Death of Constable While Probing Diesel Racket

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT).

The Congress party had called the hike in prices as "unjust" and "thoughtless" and urged the centre to roll back the increase with immediate effect.

Also Read: Diesel Becomes Costlier Than Petrol in Delhi for First Time Ever

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on India by The Quint.