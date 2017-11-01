Higuain deserves Argentina recall: Maradona

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 1 (IANS) Diego Maradona has urged Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli to recall Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain ahead of next year's World Cup.

Higuain has yet to play a competitive match under Sampaoli, who took charge of the Albiceleste on June 1, reports Xinhua news agency.

"He (Sampaoli) brought a sorcerer to Ecuador (for the team's final 2018 World Cup qualifier), which is as bad as calling an injured (Mauro) Icardi when you leave out Higuain, who has always scored goals. He has also missed some goals, but he has always been there," Maradona told Argentina's Clarin newspaper.

The 1986 World Cup winner also urged Sampaoli to put more faith in Sergio Aguero, who he believes is one of the few Argentine forwards capable of shining alongside Lionel Messi.

Asked about what he said to Messi at the FIFA Best awards, Maradona replied: "I told him that he doesn't need to win a World Cup to be great. He already is."

The 57-year-old added: "He's alone (in Argentina team). There's not a player in the team who understands Messi. The closest thing is Kun (Aguero). (Paulo) Dybala is a great player but he's at another speed, on another wavelength."

