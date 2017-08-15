Higuain apologises to Juventus' fans for losing Italian Super Cup

Rome, Aug 15 (IANS) Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain has apologised to Juventus fans after the Turin football giants lost the Italian Super Cup to Lazio.

The poor performance of Juventus during its 2-3 defeat to Lazio on Sunday drew criticism from the record Serie A champions' fans, reports Efe.

Higuain wrote on his Instagram account on Monday: "I wanted to apologise to the Juve fans for yesterday's match. They deserve more than this, I know we can do more, and we must do more.

"But this is only the beginning, and now more than ever we need your love because we're so much stronger if we're together," the former Real Madrid and Napoli star added.

"I promise that we'll have a fantastic year together. Thank you very much for being there, but we can only reverse this if we're together," wrote Higuain.

Higuain's statement came after similar post-match remarks made by his fellow countryman and teammate, Paulo Dybala, as well as Juventus chief coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Both agreed that Juventus, the team that has dominated the Serie A in the last six seasons, needed an attitude change.

