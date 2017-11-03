Higuain again left out of Argentina squad

Buenos Aires, Nov 3 (IANS) Gonzalo Higuain's absence from Argentina's national team continued when the Juventus striker was left out of Jorge Sampaoli's squad for friendlies against Russia and Nigeria.

But there was a recall for Roma winger Diego Perotti while uncapped Boca Juniors forward Cristian Pavon was also included on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Despite his prolific form at the club level, Higuain has yet to play a competitive fixture under Sampaoli, who was appointed Argentina coach on June 1.

The 29-year-old has netted four goals in his past three matches for Juventus.

Perotti, who made his international debut in 2009, has not represented his country since June 2011 with a series of injuries. But he has regained his fitness and best form for the Giallorossi in the Italian Serie A this season.

--IANS

gau/bg