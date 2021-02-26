HIGHLIGHTS WESTERN REGION AT 5PM

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM9 MH-NIRAV MODI-LD PRISON Arthur Road jail keeps special cell ready to lodge Nirav Modi Mumbai: With a UK court ruling in favour of extradition of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering in Punjab National Bank scam, Mumbai's Arthur Road jail has kept a special cell ready to lodge him.

BOM7 MP-CHOURASIA-CONGRESS MP: Cong inducts 'Godse follower', section of party opposes Bhopal/Gwalior: Gwalior Municipal Corporation councillor Babulal Chourasia, who was reportedly involved in installing a bust of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse at the Hindu Mahasbha's office a few years back, has been inducted into the Congress.

BOM10 MH-AMBANI-VEHICLE-THEFT SUV with explosives found near Ambani's house turns out to be stolen Mumbai: The vehicle with explosives, which was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here in south Mumbai on Thursday, had been stolen last week and its owner had even lodged a complaint about it, police said.

BOM8 GJ-KEJRIWAL-POLLS AAP sets eyes on 2022 Guj Assembly polls after strong show in Surat Surat: Buyoed by the Aam Aadmi Party's good performance in the recently-held Surat civic polls, party chief Arvind Kejriwal has now set his eyes on the 2022 Gujarat Assembly polls.