HIGHLIGHTS WESTERN REGION AT 5PM

BOM3 MH-CYCLONE-BODIES Maha: 8 bodies found on Raigad coast; suspected to be of barge victims Mumbai: Eight unidentified bodies were found at three different locations along the coast in Maharashtra's Raigad district and the police suspect they could be of some of the victims of barge P305 that sank off the Mumbai coast in cyclone Tauktae, a police official said on Sunday.

BOM4 GJ-CYCLONE-BODIES Cyclone Tauktae: 2 more bodies found on Valsad coast in Guj Valsad: Two more bodies were found on the shore of Gujarat's Valsad district on Sunday and they are suspected to be of the missing victims of the barge P305 and a tugboat that sank in the Arabian Sea during Cyclone Tauktae, a police official said.

BOM8 CG-LD COLLECTOR-VIDEO Chhattisgarh: Surajpur collector removed after video shows him hitting man Raipur: The collector of Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, Ranbir Sharma, was removed from the post on Sunday after a viral video showed him slapping a man and throwing his mobile phone for alleged COVID-19 norms violation.

BOM9 MH-VIRUS-NAVY-OXYGEN Navy warship reaches Mumbai with 40 MT liquid medical oxygen, cylinders Mumbai: Indian naval ship INS Trikand reached Mumbai on Sunday with 40 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from Qatar, as part of the ongoing Operation ‘Samudra Setu II’ to support India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

BOM5 MH-EX-AEC CHAIRMAN-DEAD Former Atomic Energy Commission chairman Srikumar Banerjee dead Mumbai: Srikumar Banerjee, former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, died in the early hours of Sunday due to a heart attack at his residence in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, officials said.

BOM11 MP-CHEETAH-RE-INTRODUCTION Cheetah to be re-introduced in India from Africa in November: MP govt Bhopal: Cheetah, the world's fastest land animal which was declared extinct in India in 1952, is expected to be re-introduced into the country in November this year at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, state Forest Minister Vijay Shah said on Sunday.

BES5 CG-TOOLKIT-BJP-NOTICE Toolkit case: C'garh cops serve notice on BJP's Patra Raipur: Raipur police in Chhattisgarh asked BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra to appear before it in person or through video-conferencing at 4pm on Sunday in connection with an FIR lodged against him and senior colleague Raman Singh over an alleged fake toolkit, officials said.

BES4 MH-MODI-GOVT-NCP-CONG Two years of Modi govt: Maha Cong, NCP highlight failures Mumbai: The Congress and NCP in Maharashtra on Sunday slammed the Narendra Modi government as the latter gets set to complete two years of its second term on May 26.

BES3 MH-VACCINE-CM Vaccine drive to get faster after adequate supply starts from June: Maha CM Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday expressed confidence that the vaccination drive would be expedited after the state starts getting adequate supply of doses from June. PTI NSK NSK