HIGHLIGHTS WESTERN REGION AT 5 PM

Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM2 MH-FIRE-SHOPS 500 shops gutted in fire at Pune's Fashion Street, nobody hurt Pune: Around 500 shops were gutted in a massive fire at the famous Fashion Street market in Camp area of Pune, officials said on Saturday.

BOM4 MH-HOSPITAL FIRE-FIR Mumbai: 6 booked for mall hospital fire that killed 9 patients Mumbai: Police have registered an offence of culpable homicide against six persons in connection with the fire at a Bhandup mall, which claimed the lives of nine coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at a hospital located there, an official said on Saturday.

BOM5 MP-TRAIN TRAGEDY-CERTIFICATES 10 months on, kin of MP men run over by train in Maha await death certificates Shahdol: Nearly 10 months after 16 migrant labourers were crushed to death by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district while they were returning to Madhya Pradesh during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, their families here are still waiting to get death certificates.

BES6 MH-WAZE-NIA-CONG NIA suppressing evidence in Waze case, alleges Cong Mumbai: The Congress on Saturday accused the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of suppressing evidence in the ongoing probe in the Sachin Waze case.

BOM6 GA-CJI-COURTROOMS Courtrooms to shrink in future thanks to technology: CJI Panaji: Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Saturday said courtrooms and court complexes would become smaller in future due to technological interventions. PTI KRK KRK KRK