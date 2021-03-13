HIGHLIGHTS WESTERN REGION AT 5 PM

Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM9 MP-VACCINES-HARSH VARDHAN Over six COVID-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan Bhopal: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India.

BOM3 MP-VIRUS-NIGHT CURFEW-CHOUHAN COVID-19: Night curfew likely in Bhopal, Indore, says Chouhan Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that night curfew might be imposed in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday in view of spurt in coronavirus cases in these two districts.

BOM10 MH-COURT-2NDLD WAZE Hiran death case: Waze files pre-arrest bail plea, alleges witch-hunt (Eds: Adding court details) Mumbai: Police officer Sachin Waze, who has been facing heat in the death case of Mansukh Hiran, has filed a pre-arrest bail application in a court in neighbouring Thane district.

BOM8 MH-WAZE-NIA Ambani bomb scare probe: Waze appears before NIA in Mumbai Mumbai: Police officer Sachin Waze on Saturday reached the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) office in south Mumbai to give statement in connection with the explosives- laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here last month, an official said.

BOM5 MH-MURDER-LD JOURNALIST-ARREST NCP worker's murder: Maha journo on run for 3 months held in Hyderabad (Eds: Adding information) Pune/Mumbai: A journalist, who was on the run for the last three months in connection with the murder of a woman NCP worker in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, was arrested from a hotel in Hyderabad on Saturday, police officials said.

BOM6 MH-VACCINATION COVID-19: Nearly 27 lakh people vaccinated in Maha so far Mumbai: A total of 26,89,922 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Maharashtra so far, a health official said on Saturday.

BOM7 MH-BORDER ROW-RAUT Border row: Raut calls for all-party visit to Belgaum Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday alleged that Marathi people residing in Karnataka's Belgaum were being victimised, and said an all-party delegation from Maharashtra should visit the city in the neighbouring state to resolve the ongoing stand-off.

BES2 MH-KANGANA-AUTHOR Will challenge brazen infringement of my rights: Didda author Mumbai: The author based on whose copyright violation complaint a Mumbai court ordered police to register an offence against actor Kangana Ranaut has said he will fight against 'brazen infringement' of his intellectual property rights.

BES5 GJ-VIRUS-FALSE REPORTS Guj: Man booked for selling false COVID-19 negative reports Rajkot: A FIR has been registered against a laboratory agent for allegedly selling false COVID-19 negative reports to people in Gujarat's Rajkot city, police said on Saturday. PTI NSK NSK