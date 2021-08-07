HIGHLIGHTS WEST

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM15 MP-LD FLOODS Death toll in north MP's rain fury and floods rises to 24 Bhopal: The fatality count in rain-related incidents in flood-ravaged Gwalior and Chambal divisions of Madhya Pradesh increased to 24, officials said on Saturday.

BOM14 MP-LD MODI Modi slams Cong for ‘hypocrisy’ towards poor; says previous govt had ‘distortion’ in system Bhopal: In a veiled attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the previous government of indulging in hypocrisy, and said it used to recite the word 'poor' hundred times a day like a 'song', but did not work for their welfare.

BOM11 MH-HC-LD KUNDRA Porn films case: HC rejects pleas filed by Raj Kundra, his aide challenging their arrest Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Saturday rejected the pleas filed by businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe, challenging their arrest and subsequent remand orders passed by the metropolitan magistrate's court in a case of alleged production and streaming of pornographic content on apps.

BOM2 MH-LD BOMB THREAT Bomb scare at 3 Mumbai railway stations, Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow turns out to be hoax; 2 detained Mumbai: Security agencies got into a tizzy after an anonymous caller informed the police that bombs have been placed at three railway stations in Mumbai and actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow, although the call later turned out to be a hoax and two persons were detained from neighbouring Thane in this connection, an official said on Saturday.

BOM16 GJ-GADKARI-HIGHWAYS India will hopefully get highways of American standard in three years: Gadkari Ahmedabad: National highways are being constructed at a very fast pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire country can hope of getting highways of American standard in the next three years, Union Highways and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday.

BOM17 MH-VIRUS RELAXATIONS-CM COVID-19: More relaxations on way including decision on local train travel, says Maha CM Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is planning to relax more COVID-19 curbs in the coming days but with utmost caution and will also take a call regarding the local train travel, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.