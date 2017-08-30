Highlights of U.S. Open third day

(Reuters) - Highlights from day three of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT):

1948 DEL POTRO CRUISES PAST LAAKSONEN

- Argentinean Juan Martin del Potro kicked off his campaign with a 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(5) win over Swiss Henri Laaksonen.

- Del Potro, the 2009 winner, will meet Spaniard Adrian Menendez-Maceiras in the second round.

1900 WILDCARD FRITZ DUMPS BAGHDATIS

- American wildcard Taylor Fritz beat Cyprus' Marcos Baghdatis 6-4 6-4 6-3 to claim his first grand slam victory.

- The 19-year-old will meet sixth seed Dominic Thiem in the second round.

1850 FOGNINI BOWS OUT

- Italian Stefano Travaglia beat 22nd seed Fabio Fognini 6-4 7-6(8) 3-6 6-0 in the first round.

1840 INJURED KYRGIOS KNOCKED OUT

- Australian 14th seed Nick Kyrgios struggled with shoulder pain as he suffered a 6-3 1-6 6-4 6-1 first-round defeat to compatriot John Millman.

- "It's a victory but it's slightly hollow. On court he's a great sport, good guy off the court, I feel for him (Kyrgios)," Millman said after the match.

"It's not been easy, I had groin surgery last year. I've played some good tennis at times since coming back but I'm still searching for consistency."

READ MORE

Five things to watch out for on Day 3 of the U.S. Open

Sharapova returns to the U.S. Open spotlight

SHOWCASE-Tennis-Sharapova looks to back up big win in battle with Babos

SHOWCASE-FACTBOX-Tennis-Maria Sharapova v Timea Babos - head to head

SHOWCASE-FACTBOX-Tennis-Maria Sharapova v Timea Babos - 2017 record

SHOWCASE-FACTBOX-Tennis-Maria Sharapova v Timea Babos - player profiles

1750 DIMITROV ADVANCES

- Seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov recorded 22 winners on his way to a 6-1 6-4 6-2 first-round victory over Czech Vaclav Safranek.

- Cincinnati winner Dimitrov is one of the favourites for the title this fortnight but has failed to progress past the fourth round in six previous appearances at Flushing Meadows.

1735 MONFILS THROUGH TO ROUND TWO

- Frenchman Gael Monfils, seeded 18, beat compatriot Jeremy Chardy 7-6(6) 6-3 6-4 to reach the second round.

- Monfils, a semi-finalist last year, will meet American Donald Young in the next round.

1650 RODINA DOWNS CANADA'S BOUCHARD IN STRAIGHT SETS

- Russian Evgeniya Rodina beat 2014 Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard of Canada 7-6(2) 6-1 at Arthur Ashe Stadium and will face fourth seed Elina Svitolina in round two.

1640 ARGENTINE MAYER OUSTS FRANCE'S GASQUET

- Frenchman Richard Gasquet, seeded 26th, was dumped out of the U.S. Open first round for the second year in succession after being beaten by unseeded Leonardo Mayer 3-6 6-2 6-4 6-2.

- The Argentine will face Japan's Yuichi Sugita in the next round.

1625 MENENDEZ-MACEIRAS WINS BATTLE OF THE ROOKIES

- Spaniard Adrian Menendez-Maceiras, playing his first U.S. Open, beat fellow rookie Patrick Kypson of the United States 6-4 7-6(9) 6-1 and awaits either Argentine Juan Martin del Potro or Swiss Henri Laaksonen in round two.

1600 SVITOLINA SURVIVES FIRST-ROUND FRIGHT AGAINST SINIAKOVA

- Fourth seed Svitolina lost a second-set tiebreak against unseeded Czech Katerina Siniakova after their match resumed with the Ukrainian having won the first set.

- Svitolina went down a break in the decider but rallied to win 6-0 6-7(5) 6-3.

1545 NICULESCU UPSETS 14TH SEED MLADENOVIC

- Romania's Monica Niculescu beat France's Kristina Mladenovic 6-3 6-2 in the first round.

- American Jennifer Brady advanced to the second round after beating Germany's Andrea Petkovic 6-4 3-6 6-1 and her compatriot Nicole Gibbs defeating Veronica Cepede Royg of Paraguay 6-0 1-6 6-1.

1530 THIEM THROUGH TO ROUND TWO IN STRAIGHT SETS

- Austria's Dominic Thiem, the men's sixth seed, made short work of Australian Alex de Minaur after their first-round match resumed on Wednesday.

- Thiem, who was two sets and a game up in the third before play was halted on Tuesday, won 6-4 6-1 6-1 and will face either American Taylor Fritz or Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis in the next round.

1515 PLAY BEGINS AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

(Compiled by Hardik Vyas and Simon Jennings in Bengaluru,; Editing by Ed Osmond and Mark Potter)