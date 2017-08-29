Highlights of U.S. Open second day

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Highlights from day two of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Tuesday (all times GMT):

2110 TOP SEED NADAL THROUGH TO ROUND TWO

- World number one Rafa Nadal beat Serbian Dusan Lajovic 7-6(6) 6-2 6-2 to reach the second round.

- Nadal improved his first round record at Flushing Meadows to 13-0.

- The top seed Spaniard will meet Japan's Taro Daniel or American Tommy Paul in the next round.

READ MORE:

Defending champion Kerber stunned by Japan's Osaka

Pliskova outclasses Linette to ease into U.S. Open round two

U.S. Open order of play on Tuesday

Mats point: Lack of big names will allow new faces to emerge

1935 MATCHES ON OUTER-COURTS CANCELLED DUE TO RAIN

- All outer-court matches, except Jelena Ostapenko v Lara Arruabarrena, have been cancelled due to rain as play continues under the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

- French Open champion Ostapenko leads 6-2 1-6 3-1 against Spaniard Arruabarrena and the match could be completed on the centre court in the evening session.

1820 DEFENDING CHAMPION KERBER SUFFERS SHOCK DEFEAT

- Japan's Naomi Osaka beat last year's champion Angelique Kerber 6-3 6-1 to reach the second round.

- Sixth seed Kerber is the second defending U.S. women's champion to lose in the first round after Svetlana Kuznetsova in 2005.

1640 PLISKOVA CRUISES PAST LINETTE

- World number one and top seed Karolina Pliskova hit eight aces to book a spot in the second round of the tournament for the second successive year with a 6-2 6-1 win over Poland's Magda Linette.

- The 25-year-old was a finalist at Flushing Meadows last year and is looking to seal her first grand slam title this time around.

- Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova, who is the 23rd seed at the tournament, also progressed to the second round with a 6-1 6-3 win over Japan's Misaki Doi.

(Compiled by Hardik Vyas and Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)