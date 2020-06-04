HIGHLIGHTS-SOUTH 5PM

Chennai, Jun 4 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 pm.

MDS1 KA-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-FLIGHT NLS alumni arrange chartered flight to ferry 180 migrant workers to Raipur from Bengaluru Bengaluru: As many as 180 migrant workers stranded in Bengaluru due to the COVID-19 lockdown flew to Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Thursday in a chartered flight, courtesy the alumni of the National Law School of India University here and a few generous donors.

MDS3 KA-RENAMING-LEADERS 'Foolish': Ex-Law Minister Moily on idea of renaming India as 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan' Bengaluru:Senior Congress leader and former Union Law Minister M Veerappa Moily on Thursday dubbed the idea of renaming India as 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan' as 'foolish' and one with 'nuisance value.' MDS4 KL-ELEPHANT-PROBE Death of wild elephant in Kerala: Forest dept says probe making 'significant headway' Kochi: Significant headway has been made in the investigation into the recent gory death of a pregnant wild elephant in a suspected man-animal conflict in a forest area in Palakkad district in Kerala, the Forest department said on Thursday.

MES1 KA-SCHOOLS-SIDDARAMAIAH Not appropriate to open schools in Karnataka for two more months: Siddaramaiah Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Thursday said it was not appropriate to reopen schools for two more months, given the current rate at which coronavirus infection is spreading.

MES7 TN-MIGRANTS-SHRAMIK Shramik specials remain elusive for groups of guest workers Chennai: A visit to the central railway station here has become a routine for stranded guest workers like S Sethi from Odisha who are clueless about the process to return home by the Shramik specials, yet hopeful their day will come.