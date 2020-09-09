HIGHLIGHTS-SOUTH 5.30 PM

Chennai, Sep 9 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.30 pm.

LGM1 KL-COURT-GOLD-ED Accused in B'luru drug case assisted suspects in Kerala gold smuggling case: ED tells Court Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday told a special court here that the accused in the Bengaluru drug case were suspected to have assisted those allegedly involved in the sensational gold smuggling case in Kerala.

MDS6 KA-HAL-LUH India's light utility helicopter completes hot and high altitude trials in Himalayas Bengaluru: HALs indigenously developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) demonstrated high altitude capability in hot and high weather conditions in the Himalayas for about 10 days.

MDS7 KA-MOILY Confer Bharat Ratna on Manmohan Singh, along with PVN, says Veerappa Moily Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh deserves to get Bharat Ratna award, along with P V Narasimha Rao, veteran Congress leader M Veerappa Moily advocated on Wednesday.

MDS10 TN-DMK-CENTRE DMK trains gun at Centre over NEP, EIA, UPSC exams at its general council meet Chennai: The DMK on Wednesday targeted the Centre at its general council meet over several issues and asked it not to implement the National Education Policy 2020 and urged withdrawal of the draft Environment Impact Assessment notification.

MDS11 AP-KISAN-LD RAIL First Kisan Rail from South India chugs off with fruits to Delhi Amaravati/New Delhi: Connecting the farms to the agricultural markets, the first 'Kisan Rail' from south India chugged off from Anantapuramu on Wednesday carrying 322 tonnes of fresh fruits to the famous Azadpur Mandi in the national Capital.

MDS12 KL-CHENNITHALA-APOLOGY Chennithala tenders apology over insensitive remark in rape case Thiruvananthapuram: After his remark in a rape case in the state kicked up a row, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Asssembly Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday tendered an apology and retracted the statement.

MES3 KL-ELEPHANT Another wild elephant dies of injuries in Kerala Palakkad: A wild elephant, found with injuries in its mouth, died at Attapadi in Palakkad on Wednesday morning, forest officials said.

MES4 TN-ONLINE CLASSES-BREAK 5-day break for students from online classes starting Sept 21 Erode(TN): In a respite to school students attending online classes in the state, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced there would be a five-day break for them starting September 21 to reduce their stress and help them refresh.

MES6 KA-MINISTER-TUBECTOMY Karnataka Minister orders probe into death during tubectomy Bengaluru: Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the death of women during tubectomy at a hospital in Karwar in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. PTI ROH ROH