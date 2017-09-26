Highlights Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants pip Tamil Thalaivas; Dabang Delhi lose to Patna Pirates

While Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi take on Patna Pirates, both matches taking place at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi.

>Report: Dabang Delhi suffered a third successive defeat following a 24-42 mauling against Haryana Steelers in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) clash here on Sunday.

Haryana Steelers are now top of the table in Zone A with 59 points from 18 matches. Dabang Delhi are bottom of the pile with 30 points from 15 matches.

Haryana made a strong start and never looked back as they showed their opponents why they are being considered one of the favourites.

Deepak Kumar Dahiya (six points) and Prashanth Rai (five points) got the raid points whereas Rakesh Singh (seven points) and Surender Nada (five points) were ruthless in the defence.

For Delhi, a disappointing campaign got worse as they suffered 10th defeat of the season.

Meanwhile, Ajay Thakur scored two points in the dying seconds as Tamil Thalaivas scored a sensational 33-32 victory over Bengal Warriors in a Zone B Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match here on Sunday.

Thalaivas were looking down and out but Thakur scored seven of his eight raid points in the last five minutes to turn the match on its head. It was just the third win for the much-beleagured Tamil Thalaivas.

Maninder Singh scored 13 points for Bengal Warriors but his effort went in vain as the team missed the chance to go top of the Zone B table.

C. Arun was a rock in the defence for Thalaivas, chipping in with eight tackle points.

C. Arun was a rock in the defence for Thalaivas, chipping in with eight tackle points.

Tamil Thalaivas are still bottom of the table in Zone B with 27 points after 12 matches. Bengal Warriors are second with 59 points after 18 matches.