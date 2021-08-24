HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 8.45 PM

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL65 PB-LD CONG Four ministers, several MLAs raise banner of revolt against Punjab CM Chandigarh: Four cabinet ministers and several Congress legislators on Tuesday raised a banner of revolt against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, saying they do not have 'faith' in him as he has not fulfilled promises made before the 2017 assembly polls.

DES44 PB-MINISTERS-SIDHU-ADVISERS Group of Pb ministers, MLAs seek legal action against Sidhu's two advisers Chandigarh: A group of Punjab ministers and MLAs on Tuesday called for strong action against two advisers of the party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over their 'patently anti-national and pro-Pakistan comments'.

DES43 PB-FARMERS-LD PROTEST Punjab farmers call off stir as CM assures hike in sugarcane prices Chandigarh: Farmers seeking a hike in sugarcane prices called off their agitation after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh assured them of Rs 360 per quintal for it on Tuesday.

DES21 RJ-GEHLOT-MEDICAL Rajasthan CM pushes for Right to Health as fundamental rights in Constitution Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday demanded the Centre insert the Right to Health as part of fundamental rights of the Constitution.

DES32 RJ-LD VIDEO-ARREST 2 people beaten up for begging in Ajmer, told to 'go to Pakistan'; 5 youth arrested Jaipur: Five people were arrested in Rajasthan’s Ajmer town for allegedly thrashing two beggars who apparently looked like Muslims and asking them to go to Pakistan, police said on Tuesday.

DES6 RJ-PILOT-BJP Pilot says BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' amid price rise, threats on nation's borders beyond comprehension Jodhpur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said it is beyond comprehension that the BJP is seeking people's blessings through 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' when the prices of petrol and diesel have crossed Rs 100-mark and China and Pakistan are 'attacking' India at its borders.

Story continues

DES15 UKD-LD DEVASTHANAM-DHAMI Devasthanam Board won't be allowed to harm interest of priests: Dhami Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said the Devasthanam Board will not be allowed to harm the interest of priests and 'hak-hakookdharis' at any cost.

DES38 UP-SWATANTRA-AKHILESH 'Love' for Muslim vote stopped you from paying tributes to Kalyan, UP BJP chief asks Akhilesh Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, asking if the 'love' for the Muslim vote bank prevented him from paying tributes to former state CM Kalyan Singh, who died after prolonged illness.

DES28 UP-AKHILESH-BJP RSS workers being sent to UP villages to create trouble at election booths: Akhilesh Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that RSS workers from other states were being sent to villages in Uttar Pradesh for creating trouble at election booths and hinder the electoral process.

DES19 UP-FARMERS-BKS RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh warns of nationwide agitation from Sep 8 Ballia (UP): RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Tuesday warned of a nationwide agitation from September 8 if the Centre fails to act on its demands on farm laws and MSP by the end of this month.

DES1 UP-AAP-MP-CLEAN CHIT UP Police gives clean to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, two others in hate speech case Muzaffarnagar: The Uttar Pradesh Police has given a clean chit to AAP MP Sanjay Singh and two other party workers in a hate speech case registered here last year, officials said on Tuesday.

DES48 UP-CONG-KUMBH CAG report on 'corruption' in 2019 Kumbh Mela unmasked BJP-led UP govt: Cong Lucknow: Upping the ante against the Uttar Pradesh government, the Congress on Tuesday alleged widespread corruption in the 2019 Kumbh Mela and said the CAG report has unmasked the BJP dispensation.

DES5 UP-LIQUOR-DEATHS Three die in Agra after consuming suspected spurious liquor Agra (UP): Three people died and one person was admitted to a hospital after allegedly consuming suspected spurious liquor here, sources said on Tuesday. PTI RDK RDK