HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 8.45 PM

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL84 RJ-ASSAM-CONG-LD CANDIDATES Congress-alliance candidates from Assam shifted to Jaipur, party fears 'horse trading' Jaipur: About 20 candidates of the Congress-led alliance in the Assam Assembly polls were flown to Jaipur on Friday with the party claiming it feared 'horse trading' by the BJP.

DES19 RJ-VACCINE-LD CM COVID vaccine stock to finish in two days, provide at least 30 lakh doses: Gehlot to PM Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the stock of coronavirus vaccine in the state will finish in next two days and urged him to immediately provide at least 30 lakh doses.

DES42 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan reports 3,970 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths Jaipur: Rajasthan records 3,970 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 3,54,287, while 12 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,898 on Friday, an official report stated.

DES7 HR-FARMERS-VIJ With surge in COVID cases, Haryana Minister says concerned over farmers camping along Delhi border Chandigarh: With Haryana witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said he was concerned about the farmers sitting on the state's borders with Delhi and would be writing to the Union Agriculture Minister for resuming talks and solve the issue.

DES39 HR-VIRUS-KHATTAR Considering closing of schools for students up to middle classes: Khattar Chandigarh: The Haryana government is considering closing of schools for students up to middle classes till April 30, said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

DES8 HR-FARMERS-ADVISORY Haryana police asks travellers to avoid KMPE on Apr 10 to avoid blockade by farmers Chandigarh: Haryana Police has issued a traffic advisory asking travellers to avoid Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway on Saturday to avoid a 24-hour blockade, the call for which has been given by farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws.

DES32 PB-SIDHANA Wanted for R-Day violence, Lakha Sidhana says not running away from arrest Sangrur (Pb): Gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana, who is wanted in connection with the Republic Day violence in the national capital, resurfaced again on Friday, telling reporters if the government wants to arrest him, he is not running away.

DES5 UP-MLA-MOSQUE Controversial BJP MLA backs Varanasi court order, says Gyanwapi mosque will be removed Ballia (UP): Controversial BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Friday waded into the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanwapi mosque row, saying the mosque will be removed and India will become a 'Hindu Rashtra' soon.

DES14 UP-BJP-SENGAR-WIFE Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar's wife to contest UP panchayat polls on BJP ticket Lucknow: Former MLA and Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s wife will be contesting the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls on a BJP ticket.

DES4 UP-BJP LEADER-ATTACK 3 cops suspended over incident of firing at BJP leader in UP's Shamli Muzaffarnagar (UP): Three policemen were suspended on Friday in connection with an incident of firing at a BJP leader in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh earlier this week.

DES31 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES CM convenes all-party meet on Covid as UP reports 36 more deaths Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday decided to convene an all-party meet next week on the Covid-19 situation in the state which reported 36 more fatalities, raising the death toll due to the pandemic to 9,039.

DES3 UKD-DISASTER-BODY One more body recovered from Uttarakhand's Tapovan tunnel; disaster toll rises to 78 Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand): More than two months after the glacial disaster in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, one more body was recovered from the Tapovan tunnel, pushing the toll in the tragedy to 78, officials said on Friday.

DES38 UKD-LD RAWAT-BOARD Tirath reverses Trivendra's decision, takes 51 temples out of Devasthanam board’s control Haridwar: Reversing his predecessor’s decision, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday decided to remove the management of 51 temples from the control of the Char Dham Devasthanam Board and reconsider its formation.

DES11 UKD-BYPOLL Campaigning begins for Salt Assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand Almora (Uttarakhand): Campaigning for the Salt Assembly bypoll here in Uttarakhand has begun with Congress candidate Ganga Pancholi going door to door for drumming up support for her.

DES10 HP-COVID-EDUCATIONAL-INSTITUTIONS Covid spike: HP schools, colleges to stay shut till April 21 Shimla: All educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till April 21 due to the recent spike in covid cases, an official spokesman said on Friday. PTI RDK RDK