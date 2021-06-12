HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 8.30 PM

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL47 PB-SAD-BSP-2NDLD ALLIANCE SAD, BSP stitch alliance for Punjab Assembly polls, say will oust 'non-performing' Cong Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bahujan Samaj Party formed an alliance on Saturday for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, coming together after a gap of 25 years.

DES49 PB-AMARINDER-AAP School education: AAP's accusation 'atrocious', says Punjab CM Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday described it as 'atrocious' the Aam Aadmi Party’s accusation that he has a 'secret' friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DES15 HP-VIRBHADRA-RUMOURS Himachal Police warns against spreading rumours on Virbhadra's health Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Police on Saturday warned people against spreading rumours regarding former CM Virbhadra Singh's health on social media.

DES43 HP-VIRUS-CASES 17 deaths, 370 fresh virus cases in Himachal Pradesh Shimla: Seventeen more people died from COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,368, while 370 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 1,98,313, an official said on Saturday.

DES20 UKD-PROBE-TESTING U'khand: Probe ordered into allegations of fake Covid results issued by pvt labs Dehradun: The Haridwar district administration has ordered a probe into allegations that fake Covid reports were issued by private laboratories engaged by the Uttarakhand government to conduct tests during the Kumbh Mela.

LGD3 UP-HC-MOSQUE DEMOLITION UP: AIMPLB moves Allahabad HC over demolition of Gareeb Nawaz Masjid Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has moved the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court over the demolition of the century-old Gareeb Nawaz Masjid in Barabanki, the advocate for the board said on Saturday.

DES33 UP-VIRUS-TEMPLE 'Corona mata' temple built at UP village, demolished Pratapgarh (UP): People at Juhi Shukulpur village here built a 'corona mata' temple, seeking divine grace to stay clear of the infection. However, the temple built on June 7 was demolished on Friday night.

DES38 UP-AKHILESH UP’s health services in bad shape, CM only concerned about staying in power: Akhilesh Lucknow: Health services in Uttar Pradesh are in a very bad shape due to the neglect of the BJP government which has given private hospitals an opportunity to loot people during the Covid crisis, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Saturday.

DES42 UP-VIRUS-CASES 79 deaths, 524 fresh virus cases in UP Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 79 coronavirus deaths as 524 new cases pushed the state’s infection count to 17,02,172, a health bulletin said.

LGD1 UP-HC-INTERFAITH COUPLE HC directs police to give protection to interfaith couple in UP Allahabad: Directing the police to provide protection to an interfaith couple, the Allahabad High Court has clarified the woman's conversion to Islam would not be a relevant factor in ensuring that there is no interference in their liberty, unless there is any allegation by her regarding forcible conversion.

DES21 UP-SUICIDE-AUDIO CLIP UP: Audio clip of woman who committed suicide along with husband surfaces Shahjahanpur (UP): An audio clip of a woman, who had allegedly committed suicide along with her husband after killing her two children here earlier this week, has surfaced, police said on Saturday.

DES22 NCW-RJ-DGP NCW summons Rajasthan Police chief New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned the Rajasthan Police chief on Monday over reports of women being allegedly mishandled during 'forceful displacement' of people residing in a part of Jaipur.

DES50 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Covid: 16 more deaths, 368 new cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 8,749 on Saturday with 16 more fatalities, while 368 new cases pushed the infection tally to 9,48,024, according to an official report issued here.