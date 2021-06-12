HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 4.45 PM

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

DEL28 PB-SAD-BSP-LD ALLIANCE SAD, BSP form alliance for 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, say will rout 'non-performing' Cong Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) formed an alliance on Saturday for the 2022 Punjab Assembly election, with SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal heralding the tie-up as a 'new day' in the state politics.

DES15 HP-VIRBHADRA-RUMOURS Himachal Police warns against spreading rumours on Virbhadra's health Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Police on Saturday warned people against spreading rumours regarding former CM Virbhadra Singh's health on social media.

DES20 UKD-PROBE-TESTING U'khand: Probe ordered into allegations of fake Covid results issued by pvt labs Dehradun: The Haridwar district administration has ordered a probe into allegations that fake Covid reports were issued by private laboratories engaged by the Uttarakhand government to conduct tests during the Kumbh Mela.

DES22 NCW-RJ-DGP NCW summons Rajasthan Police chief New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned the Rajasthan Police chief on Monday over reports of women being allegedly mishandled during 'forceful displacement' of people residing in a part of Jaipur.

LGD3 UP-HC-MOSQUE DEMOLITION UP: AIMPLB moves Allahabad HC over demolition of Gareeb Nawaz Masjid Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has moved the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court over the demolition of the century-old Gareeb Nawaz Masjid in Barabanki, the advocate for the board said on Saturday.

LGD1 UP-HC-INTERFAITH COUPLE HC directs police to give protection to interfaith couple in UP Allahabad: Directing the police to provide protection to an interfaith couple, the Allahabad High Court has clarified the woman's conversion to Islam would not be a relevant factor in ensuring that there is no interference in their liberty, unless there is any allegation by her regarding forcible conversion.

DES21 UP-SUICIDE-AUDIO CLIP UP: Audio clip of woman who committed suicide along with husband surfaces Shahjahanpur (UP): An audio clip of a woman, who had allegedly committed suicide along with her husband after killing her two children here earlier this week, has surfaced, police said on Saturday. PTI RDK RDK