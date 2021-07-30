HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 4.45 PM

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

DEL48 RJ-MAKEN-CABINET Some ministers willing to step down in Rajasthan, Maken says ahead of reshuffle Jaipur: Ahead of a likely reshuffle in the Rajasthan Cabinet, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken on Friday said some ministers have expressed willingness to quit the government to work for the organisation.

DES9 RJ-GEHLOT-MLAs Cong to retain power in Rajasthan in 2023 polls: Gehlot to party MLAs Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has exuded confidence that the Congress will return to power in the state in the 2023 Assembly polls.

DES8 HP-SJF-THREAT HP CM won't be allowed to hoist Tricolour, threatens pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice Shimla: Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice has purportedly issued a threat that Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will not be allowed to hoist the national flag in the hill state.

DES6 UKD-VIRUS-BORDER Nepalese citizens entering India through Pithoragarh to be tested for Covid at border Pithoragarh: Nepalese citizens entering India through the three main border bridges in the district will now have to undergo a rapid antigen test on arrival before they are allowed to proceed further, a senior official said on Friday.

DES13 UP-GANGAJAL Ban on 'Kanwar Yatra': Buy Gangajal from post offices in western Uttar Pradesh Bareilly (UP): With the traditional 'Kanwar Yatra' being banned in the wake of the Covid crisis, many devotes are going to post offices in western Uttar Pradesh to buy bottles of Gangajal. PTI RDK RDK