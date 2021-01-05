HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 4.30 PM

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

DEL35 RJ-VACCINE-GEHLOT Gehlot seeks PM Modi's intervention in COVID-19 vaccine row Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the exchange of remarks between the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech over their COVID-19 vaccines is “unfortunate”, and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention.

DES24 RJ- ELEPHANT-AMBER FORT Union Forest Ministry’s panel advises withdrawal of elephant rides at Amber Fort Jaipur: A central government ministry’s panel has recommended the withdrawal of elephant rides at the iconic Amber Fort here in a phased manner and to replace it with electric or battery-operated vehicles.

LGD8 CH HC RELIANCE Telecom tower damage: HC issues notice to Punjab, Centre on Reliance Jio plea Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Punjab government and the Centre on a plea filed by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, seeking action against 'miscreants' damaging its telecom infrastsructure and forcibly closing its stores in the state.

LGD6 UKD-HC-SHIVALIK High court issues notices to Centre, Uttarakhand govt on denotification of Shivalik Elephant Reserve Nainital (Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand High Court has issued notices to the Centre, the state government and the state wildlife board over a decision to denotify the Shivalik Elephant Reserve.

DES5 JK-SNOW Air, road links with Kashmir Valley cut off for second day Srinagar: Kashmir was cut off from rest of the country for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway and Mughal road remained closed, while air traffic was suspended due to snowfall across the valley.