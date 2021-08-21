HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 4.30 PM

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

DEL15 UKD-NADDA-DEFENCE Modi prioritised defence sector: Nadda Dehradun: BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising the defence sector by increasing budgetary allocations for it manifold, giving a fresh impetus to building of border infrastructure and boosting the morale of the armed forces by celebrating Diwali every year along with soldiers on the borders.

DES7 UKD-PARK Country's highest herbal park inaugurated near Indo-China border in U’khand Dehradun: India's highest altitude herbal park situated at a height of 11,000 feet was inaugurated on Saturday at Mana village close to the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, officials said.

DES20 UP-MISSION SHAKTI-LD SITHARAMAN UP launches 3rd phase of 'Mission Shakti' Lucknow: When a woman gets encouragement and opportunity, she does not feel shy, and once she becomes a part of a task, she gives her best, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday during the launch of the third phase of 'Mission Shakti' here.

DES18 RJ-YADAV-OPPOSITION Compromise with Parliament's dignity unacceptable: Yadav Jaipur: Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Saturday said it is the right of the Opposition to protest over issues in Parliament but compromise with the dignity of the House is unacceptable.

DES5 PB-FARMERS-PROTEST Farmers' protest hits train movement, road traffic in Jalandhar for second day Chandigarh: Farmers seeking hike in sugarcane prices blocked rail tracks and a national highway in Jalandhar on Saturday, impacting movement of trains and vehicular traffic. PTI RDK RDK