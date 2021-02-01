Highlights of Budget 2021-22

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Following are the highlights of the 2021-22 Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Monday: Fiscal position and health outlay: * Spending on healthcare hiked by 137 pc to over Rs 2.23 lakh crore * Rs 35,000 cr outlay for COVID vaccine in fiscal beginning April 1 * Today India has 2 vaccines available, 2 more vaccines are expected soon * Sharp increase in capital expenditure for next fiscal to Rs 5.54 lakh cr, up from Rs 4.39 lakh cr of last fiscal * Fiscal deficit for current fiscal at 9.5 pc, against 3.5 pc budgeted * Fiscal deficit for next fiscal pegged at 6.8 pc, government to borrow Rs 12 lakh crore * Committed to bring down fiscal deficit below 4.5 pc of GDP by 2025-26 TAX PROPOSALS: * ITR filing not mandatory for senior citizens above 75 years, banks to deduct TDS * Time bar for reopening I-T assessment cases halved to 3 years, for serious frauds it is 10 years * Income tax return filers increased to 6.48 cr in 2020 from 3.31 cr in 2014.

* Agri infra cess of 2.5 pc on gold, silver and dore bars; 35 pc on apples * Agri infra cess of 30 pc on Kabuli chana, 10 pc on peas, 50 pc on Bengal gram/chickpeas, 20 pc on lentil (mosur); 5 pc on cotton * Rs 2.5 per litre agri infra cess on petrol, Rs 4 on diesel * New Agri Infra Development Cess to be applicable from February 2 * Tax deptt to notify rules to remove hardships of double taxation faced by NRIs * Tax holiday for startups, capital gains exemption extended by 1 yr * Tax exemption for aircraft leasing cos; tax exemption for notified affordable housing for migrant workers.

* Rs 1.5 lakh tax deduction on payment of interest for affordable housing extended by 1 yr * Exemption from tax audit limit doubled to Rs 10 cr turnover for companies doing most of their business through digital modes * Proposes review of over 400 customs duty exemptions; to begin extensive consultation from October 2021 * Customs duty on certain auto parts, solar equipment raised Allocation and reforms: * FDI in insurance increased to 74 pc from 49 pc * Disinvestment target pegged at Rs 1.75 lakh crore * BPCL, IDBI Bank, two more PSU banks, one insurance company to be privatised among others * PSU Bank recapitalisation pegged at Rs 20,000 crore next fiscal * Aatmanirbhar health programme with an outlay of Rs 64,180 cr to be introduced * Budget proposals rest on 6 pillars-- health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infra, inclusive development for aspirational India, human capital, innovation and R&D, Minimum Governance and Maximum Governance * Govt to introduce a bill to set up development financial institution with an outlay of Rs 20,000 cr * Voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles; fitness tests after 20 yrs for personal vehicles * National monetisation pipeline for potential brownfield infrastructure assets * Rs 3,726 cr for forthcoming Census which will be the first digital census. PTI JD BAL