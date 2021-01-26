HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Top stories: DEL79 2NDLD FARMERS Chaos in Delhi as farmers' tractor parade turns violent, protesters storm Red Fort New Delhi: A tractor march meant to highlight farmers' demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital on Tuesday, as hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult -- hoisting a religious flag from the rampart of Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India’s tricolour.

DEL93 DL-DAY-LDALL PARADE India showcases military might, cultural heritage at Republic Day parade on Rajpath New Delhi: The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft was the show-stopper as India displayed its military might and vibrant cultural heritage on Rajpath on the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, with the ceremonial event this year being drastically scaled down in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nation: DEL82 FARMERS-SHAH-LD MEETING More paramilitary forces being deployed in Delhi after violence during farmers' tractor rally New Delhi: In the wake of farmers' tractor rally turning violent, the Centre on Tuesday decided to deploy additional paramilitary troops in Delhi to restore peace and maintain law and order, officials said.

DEL77 DL-FARMERS-POLICE-STATEMENT Farmers broke pre-decided conditions for parade, many personnel injured: Delhi Police New Delhi: The Delhi Police Tuesday said protesting farmers violated the conditions pre-agreed for their tractor parade and resorted to violence and vandalism, leaving many police personnel injured.

DEL89 DL-FARMERS-PARADE-CALL OFF Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls off tractor parade, appeals participants to return to protest sites New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha called off the tractor parade by farmers on Tuesday and appealed to participants to immediately return to their respective protest sites.

DEL91 CONG-FARMERS-VIOLENCE No place for such incidents in democracy: Cong on violence during farmers' tractor parade New Delhi: Expressing anguish over the violence in the national capital during the farmers' tractor parade on Tuesday, the Congress said there is no place for such incidents in a democracy, even as it urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'shun arrogance' and repeal the three farm laws.

DEL84 FARMERS-BJP Extremists in garb of food providers: BJP's Patra on violence during farmers' protest New Delhi: As a tractor parade by farmers protesting against three contentious farm laws turned violent, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said those who were seen as 'annadata' (food providers) for so many days have turned out to be extremists.

BOM18 MH-FARMERS-RAUT Violence during tractor rally has stained farm protest: Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday condemned the violence during a tractor rally taken out by farmers in Delhi as national shame which stained their protest against the new agri laws, but said the Centre, too, will have to take responsibility for the developments.

CAL11 WB-MAMATA-FARMERS Centre's insensitive attitude, indifference to be blamed: Mamata on Delhi violence Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that the Centre's 'insensitive attitude' and indifference towards farmers are to be blamed for the violent protests in Delhi, maintaining that she was deeply disturbed by the situation.

MDS6 TN-FARM LAWS-OPPOSITION Repeal contentious farm laws, urges TN opposition Chennai: Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday expressed concern over the clash between farmers and police in Delhi and urged the Centre to hold talks with them and repeal the three contentious farm laws against which ryots have been protesting for two months.

Legal: LGD3 SC-FARMER-VIOLENCE Letter to CJI urges him to take cognizance of violence during farmers' tractor rally New Delhi: A Mumbai-based law student Tuesday wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde urging him to take suo motu cognisance of the violence that took place at the Red Fort here during the farmers' tractor march on Republic Day.

Foreign: FGN44 RDAY-2NDLD CELEBRATIONS Indians abroad celebrate Republic Day amidst COVID-19 pandemic Beijing/Singapore: The Indian diaspora in China, Singapore, Australia and several other countries on Tuesday celebrated the 72nd Republic Day in a restricted manner and watched the cultural events virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic FGN46 IMF-INDIA-LD GROWTH IMF projects impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021 Washington: The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, making the country the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic. By Lalit K Jha. PTI AQS AQS